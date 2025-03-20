Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS opened at $198.42 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.84 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.60 and a 200-day moving average of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

