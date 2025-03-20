Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 730.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

Shares of FIVE opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $209.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

