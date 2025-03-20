Viawealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Viawealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

