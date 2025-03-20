Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

