Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 390,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,195 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4,390.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 687,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 672,498 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Down 0.7 %

CNC stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

