Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 54,134 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 54,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $2,089,572.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,651,581.20. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Dominic Phillips sold 20,801 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $1,060,226.97.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -84.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

