Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

