Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,680 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $134.57 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

