Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 816.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pool by 46.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 260,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $322.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $420.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

