Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

