Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in WEX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,163,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in WEX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,237,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,265,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,255,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.73.

WEX stock opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.03 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

