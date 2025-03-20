Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,811,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

