Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $14.33 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,492 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $450.28 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.73 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.11 and a 200-day moving average of $506.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

