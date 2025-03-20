Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,097 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,780,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,710,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after buying an additional 1,028,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after buying an additional 718,515 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

