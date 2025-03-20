Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells C$16,100.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total value of C$16,100.00.

William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$75,200.00.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

KEL opened at C$6.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.58. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

