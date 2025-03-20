Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells C$16,100.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total value of C$16,100.00.
William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$75,200.00.
Kelt Exploration Price Performance
KEL opened at C$6.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.58. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.45 and a 52-week high of C$7.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kelt Exploration
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.