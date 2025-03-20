Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 398.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 89,712 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 77.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 484,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TELA opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.