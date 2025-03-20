Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. The trade was a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

IRWD opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.