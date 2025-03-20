Royce & Associates LP Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,750 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Gentherm by 952.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Gentherm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.5 %

THRM stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

