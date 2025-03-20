Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

