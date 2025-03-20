Royce & Associates LP Has $4 Million Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Beyond were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Beyond by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Beyond during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Beyond by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Beyond Trading Down 0.1 %

BYON stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $269.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

