Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Holdings Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,346.64. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

