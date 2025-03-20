Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 746 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

