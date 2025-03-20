Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,340 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

