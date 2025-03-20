Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Sells C$59,760.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.98, for a total transaction of C$59,760.00.
EFR stock opened at C$6.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$853.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.73. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.43 and a 12-month high of C$10.44.
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.
