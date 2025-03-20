Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Arvest Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.07 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

