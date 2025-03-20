Arvest Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $306.83 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.89 and its 200 day moving average is $297.19.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

