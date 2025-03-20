Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $521.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

