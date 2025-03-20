Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Purchases 10,422 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IBTL opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

