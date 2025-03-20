GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Asbury Automotive Group makes up about 0.9% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $234.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.62 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

