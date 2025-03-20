Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 715,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BN stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

