Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – March 19th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Carvana, Micron Technology, Bank of America, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, and sell motor vehicles and their components. This category also includes businesses supplying parts, technological systems, and related services within the automotive industry, making these stocks sensitive to trends in consumer demand, technological innovation, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.79. 49,071,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,640,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.47. The company had a trading volume of 95,088,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,750,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,061,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $900.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,202,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,751,298. The company has a market cap of $319.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $901.66. The stock had a trading volume of 491,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $989.21 and its 200 day moving average is $945.12. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Read More