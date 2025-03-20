Sandy Spring Bank Sells 5,893 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 58,539 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 335,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

