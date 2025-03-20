Best Casino Stocks To Follow Today – March 19th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and Richtech Robotics are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that operate gambling establishments such as casinos and resorts. These stocks are generally included in the leisure and entertainment sectors, and their performance is influenced by factors like consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $236.80. The stock had a trading volume of 649,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,407. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,078.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.81.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,668. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. 878,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,154. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. 332,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,244. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

NASDAQ RR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 10,339,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,835,928. The company has a market capitalization of $230.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of -7.94. The company has a current ratio of 39.74, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Richtech Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

