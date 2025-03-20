Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 19th

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Medtronic, Canadian Natural Resources, and GE Vernova are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and increasingly, renewable energy. These stocks are considered part of the energy sector and their values often fluctuate with changes in global energy demand, commodity prices, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.64. 58,921,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,675,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.61. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.50. 8,274,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,920,414. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.61. The stock has a market cap of $905.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.23. 4,154,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.23. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. 5,657,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,652,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $499.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,865,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,108. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 13,593,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $13.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.87. 1,244,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion and a PE ratio of 59.87. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

