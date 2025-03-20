Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 777,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,395 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

