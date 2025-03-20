105,526 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 105,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 22.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

