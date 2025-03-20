Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,410,000 after buying an additional 835,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,536,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,155,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 900,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 55,096 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HTRB opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.