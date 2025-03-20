Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after buying an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after purchasing an additional 871,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after purchasing an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

