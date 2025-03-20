Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

