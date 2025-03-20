Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWFL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $458,146. This trade represents a 12.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,495.00 and a beta of 0.59. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

