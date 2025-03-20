Strategic Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $34.19 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $899.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

