Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 3.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

ESGV opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

