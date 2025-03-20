Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $43,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.97. The firm has a market cap of $962.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $134.72 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.