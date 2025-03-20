Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $241.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,574,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,237 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $241,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $63.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

