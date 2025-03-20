Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $789,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 113.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 399,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $109.16 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

