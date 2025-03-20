Luke Alverson Sells 1,100 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,340.08. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $545,119.52.

CSWI stock opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.82. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.83 and a 12 month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

