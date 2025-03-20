Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $15.79. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 349,323 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

