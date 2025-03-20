Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 228,300 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $13,500.00.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 48.39% of Crown ElectroKinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. engages in the commercialization of electro kinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It develops and sells optical switching film that can be embedded between glass or applied to the surface of glass or other rigid substrates such as acrylic, to electronically control opacity.

