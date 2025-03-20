Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRRGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 19,359 shares.The stock last traded at $50.85 and had previously closed at $51.09.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $545.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

