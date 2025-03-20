Mark Landau Purchases 28,065 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 28,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,326.46 ($47,978.64).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau acquired 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,744.34 ($160,983.65).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 6th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

(Get Free Report)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.