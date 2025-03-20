Mark Landau Purchases 28,065 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 28,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,326.46 ($47,978.64).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau acquired 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,744.34 ($160,983.65).
L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.
L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L1 Long Short Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.